US is redirecting critical antidrone technology From Ukraine to US forces
Summary
Move underscores the Trump administration’s waning commitment to providing military aid to Kyiv.
The Trump administration is redirecting a key antidrone technology earmarked for Ukraine to American forces, a move that reflects the Pentagon’s waning commitment to Kyiv’s defense.
