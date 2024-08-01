US looks for ways to revive Gaza cease-fire talks

It has been seven months since the last formal pause in Gaza fighting, which has killed more than 39,000 people in the enclave, according to Palestinian health authorities, who don’t say how many were combatants. U.S. and Arab mediators have worked for months to negotiate a cease-fire agreement that would help end the war, which began after the Hamas-led attacks on Oct. 7 left 1,200 dead in Israel and 250 taken hostage, according to Israel authorities.