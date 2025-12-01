Top Gun traders: Stock bets and crypto culture take over the military

Servicemembers helped fuel a surge in crypto prices that started in the fall of 2020 and peaked in 2021. In 2020, eight of the top 25 U.S. zip codes with the highest share of tax returns reporting receiving or disposing of crypto were around military bases, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Internal Revenue Service data. The price of bitcoin roughly quadrupled that year. In 2021, the share rose to 11 out of 25.