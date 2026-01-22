US moves ISIS prisoners in Syria to jails in Iraq amid concern over security
Summary
Some 150 fighters were moved Wednesday, but thousands more could follow as tensions flare between the Syrian government and a Kurdish-led militia.
The U.S. is rushing to move captured Islamic State fighters out of northeast Syria amid fears that tensions between pro-government forces and a Kurdish-led militia could lead to a security breakdown and the escape of thousands of militants.
