US Navy ships are languishing in repair yards
Alistair MacDonald , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 04 Aug 2025, 07:50 AM IST
Summary
A young submariner’s death has highlighted the Navy’s struggles to maintain its fleet.
The USS Helena was preparing to leave dock after more than six years of stop-start repairs when a young sailor was electrocuted and died. His death further delayed the return to action of a submarine that epitomizes the Navy’s struggles to maintain its fleet.
