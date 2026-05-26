Revitalizing U.S. manufacturing and bringing home critical supply chains is a priority for the Trump administration. But the U.S. needs at least $2 trillion for such a task, and that’s just the start, according to a new report from McKinsey Global Institute.
U.S. needs $2T for its ‘Made in America’ push. That might be the easy part.
SummarySkilled workers and infrastructure are also needed. There’s no quick fix, according to a new report.
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