U.S. needs $2T for its ‘Made in America’ push. That might be the easy part.

Revitalizing U.S. manufacturing and bringing home critical supply chains is a priority for the Trump administration. But the U.S. needs at least $2 trillion for such a task, and that’s just the start, according to a new report from McKinsey Global Institute.
Revitalizing U.S. manufacturing and bringing home critical supply chains is a priority for the Trump administration. But the U.S. needs at least $2 trillion for such a task, and that’s just the start, according to a new report from McKinsey Global Institute.
The U.S. has taken steps to improve its access to critical goods and to increase production of them at home. The report, however, highlights the vast amount of not only capital, but also skilled workers and infrastructure still needed to reduce U.S. dependence on imports for such products. In other words, it’s no quick fix.
The U.S. has taken steps to improve its access to critical goods and to increase production of them at home. The report, however, highlights the vast amount of not only capital, but also skilled workers and infrastructure still needed to reduce U.S. dependence on imports for such products. In other words, it’s no quick fix.
The U.S.-China rivalry and the Iran war illustrate how relying on one area for a large share of critical goods can create pain points for the economy. For the U.S., Beijing’s ability to leverage its rare-earth-magnet dominance in trade negotiations was the latest wake-up call, as those inputs are used in everything from weapons systems to electric-vehicle motors.