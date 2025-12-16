US offers Ukraine security guarantee in bid to break peace-talks deadlock

The U.S. pledged to protect Ukraine from any future Russian attack, U.S. officials said, offering to support European security guarantees and seek Senate backing for Washington’s promised role, which it hasn’t yet publicly detailed.

The American pledge, which Russian officials are likely to dispute, came on the second day of talks in Berlin among the U.S., Ukraine and European leaders and top officials. Officials from the U.S., Ukraine and Europe all said progress had been made.

The shift could lift one of the biggest obstacles to Kyiv signing up to a peace deal with Russia, but a bigger hurdle remains, over territory. Still unresolved is the issue of which contested territories Kyiv would keep and whether Ukraine would withdraw unilaterally from an area of the Donetsk region that it currently controls.

European officials have for months offered Ukraine security guarantees to deter a future Russian attack but they have stressed the need to have some form of U.S. help to backstop those plans. European officials have advised Ukraine to tread carefully in agreeing to other major concessions until they had locked in clear U.S. military support.

The U.S. officials said they had secured consensus with Ukraine on 90% of the issues being discussed after eight hours of face-to-face since Sunday between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump’s Russia envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law.

While U.S. officials insist they aren’t unduly pressuring Ukraine, the Trump administration wants a deal done by year-end, if possible. Ukrainian and European officials are skeptical an agreement can be reached so quickly.

Hovering over the talks: doubts whether Russia would accept any deal that forces it to compromise over territory, and whether Moscow would reject precisely the kind of security guarantees for Ukraine that would satisfy Kyiv.

Moscow has said it would strongly object if proposals developed by Kyiv and Brussels, such as U.S.-backed security guarantees, are included in the peace plan.

“I would assess that it was really, really positive in almost every respect," one of the U.S. officials said. “We have got consensus on a number of issues that we view as critical to getting to a peace deal. We have some things to discuss as well."

The security guarantees would include monitoring, verification and deconfliction, the officials said and would lay out the role the U.S. would play if Russia breached a peace deal and came back to attack Ukraine. They would also include the provision of weapons to deter a Russian force. The U.S. officials didn’t spell out details of the U.S. role, beside reiterating that Washington wouldn’t send ground troops.

The presence on the U.S. delegation of U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, who heads both North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s military operations and the U.S. European Command, underscored the seriousness of the discussions on the military aspects of a cease-fire deal.

President Trump said in August that Washington was prepared to use air power to support European troops in Ukraine. European officials say Washington is also open to providing enablers such as intelligence and logistical support.

The U.S. officials said the guarantees, which are set out in a draft document compiled by the U.S., European and Ukrainian militaries, would be similar to NATO’s Article 5 guarantees, referring to a part of the founding treaty that covers collective defense.

Zelensky, speaking at a press conference, said that progress had been made on security guarantees and that Washington was hearing Ukraine’s concerns. He said that what he called “destructive" parts of the original proposal had been removed from the document, but that Ukraine would need Washington to mediate over territorial issues.

“It is important that the U.S. accepts ‘Article 5-like’ plus the corresponding security guarantees," Zelensky told journalists on Monday. “And we are making progress there. I see the details that the military has been working on. They look quite good, even though it is only the first draft."

“What the U.S.A. has put on the table here in Berlin in terms of legal and material guarantees is truly remarkable. This is a very important step forward, which I very much welcome," said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. “The American side has made some political and legal commitments here that are quite remarkable," he added.

The officials said Trump was open to putting the security-guarantees package up for a vote, the official said, noting they had briefed Trump twice on their discussions in Berlin. They cautioned that the offer wouldn’t stay on the table forever, a sign that Kyiv will need to move swiftly to resolve the remaining issues blocking a deal.

Trump allies, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.), have been encouraging the White House to send the package of security guarantees to the Senate for a vote. Their approval would send a strong message that the U.S. stands with Kyiv regardless of who sits in the Oval Office.

“I think if you got a security agreement that Ukraine could support, that would prevent a third invasion, and that was part of the peace deal, you’d get a big vote in the Senate," Graham said in an interview. “If Ukraine is for it, Europe is for it, I think you’ll get most Democrats. And if Trump is for it, you’ll get most Republicans."

But Graham said the vote wouldn’t necessarily be to turn the security guarantees into a treaty with Ukraine. “It would be a congressional blessing, statutory in nature, that would survive Trump."

Write to Laurence Norman at laurence.norman@wsj.com, Bertrand Benoit at bertrand.benoit@wsj.com and Anastasiia Malenko at anastasiia.malenko@wsj.com