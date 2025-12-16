US offers Ukraine security guarantee in bid to break peace-talks deadlock
Summary
Washington promised to seek Senate backing for a U.S. role in safeguarding Ukraine from a future attack, a must-have for Kyiv.
The U.S. pledged to protect Ukraine from any future Russian attack, U.S. officials said, offering to support European security guarantees and seek Senate backing for Washington’s promised role, which it hasn’t yet publicly detailed.
