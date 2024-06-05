US officials head to the Middle East to push for Gaza cease-fire
Jared Malsin , Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 05 Jun 2024, 07:32 PM IST
SummaryThe renewed effort comes after President Biden laid out a three-phase deal that would free Israeli hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners.
Two top Biden administration officials are heading to the Middle East to revive long-stalled negotiations over a deal that would impose a cease-fire in the war in Gaza and free Israeli hostages held by Hamas.
