US officials head to the Middle East to push for Gaza cease-fire

Two top Biden administration officials are heading to the Middle East to revive long-stalled negotiations over a deal that would impose a cease-fire in the war in Gaza and free Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

The U.S. effort comes after Biden delivered a speech on Friday publicly describing the outlines of a three-phase deal that would free Israeli hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners, and that he said Israel had already agreed to.

Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns is in Qatar’s capital, Doha, while White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk is set to land in Cairo on Wednesday, according to officials familiar with the talks. Egypt and Qatar have been mediating in the indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas over a possible deal that would halt the war in Gaza.

The diplomatic push comes after the Israeli military launched an offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah that forced a million people to flee for their lives in recent weeks and launched new attacks this week on what it said were Hamas targets in the central Gaza Strip, causing more Palestinians to run for safety.

It also comes as the slow-burning conflict between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement is at risk of tipping into a full-blown war after munitions fired by the Iranian-backed militant group set fires in northern Israel this week. Regional officials and analysts see a cease-fire in Gaza as the linchpin to stop the continuing clashes on the Lebanese border.

The talks in Cairo and Doha this week are centering around the cease-fire proposal laid out by Biden, plans for the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt that has been closed since Israel’s Rafah offensive began in May, and the future governance of Gaza.

Arab mediators said that Biden had pressured Middle Eastern leaders to reach a deal by next week despite warnings that substantive difference and distrust between the two sides would make the negotiations difficult.

The terms of the cease-fire deal are similar to those discussed in the U.S.-backed negotiations for months. Israel, Qatar and Egypt signed off on a similar deal at a summit meeting in Paris in January, but the talks have dragged on for months as Israel has continued its military offensive in Gaza and both sides have disagreed over the specifics of the broad principles agreed in Paris.

The negotiations face many of the same obstacles that they have for months. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who says his aim is “total victory" over Hamas, says he won’t accept any deal that leads to a permanent end to the war. His far-right government coalition also risks collapse if he were to accept a long-term truce. Hamas insists that the deal must lead to a guaranteed end to the war and an Israeli military withdrawal that would allow reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, much of which has been reduced to rubble after eight months of heavy Israeli bombing.

Some Israeli analysts and former officials say Biden’s speech and renewed effort at diplomacy are an effort to pin down Netanyahu to accept a deal that he privately accepted months ago at the time of the Paris summit, while also pushing Hamas to accept a deal.

“Biden was afraid that even though they have an Israeli proposal on their desks, Netanyahu is going to renege on it," said Alon Pinkas, a former senior Israeli diplomat. “There’s this notion that Netanyahu reached the end of the road in terms of having to make a decision one way or the other."

Within Israel, Netanyahu has come under criticism from families of the hostages taken by Hamas, and from former officials and political analysts, for dragging out the war and the negotiations to hold on to power.

Biden, in an interview with Time Magazine that was published on Wednesday, said there is “every reason" for people to draw the conclusion that Netanyahu is prolonging the war to sustain his time in office. The Israeli prime minister’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Biden’s remark.

Biden is under pressure to resolve the conflict after his handling of the war has drawn criticism from both the American left and right.

Hamas officials argued in talks with Egyptian officials that the Israeli proposal doesn’t ensure that after a six-week cease-fire Israel will resume the war. They also pushed back against the notion that domestic pressure in Israel or U.S. assurances are enough for them to agree on the deal.

A Hamas-led delegation of Palestinian factions is expected to land in Cairo this week to discuss the cease-fire proposal, the names of prisoners and hostages that will be exchanged and their future in Gaza. Hamas has yet to confirm its attendance while Palestinian Islamic Jihad is already in Cairo.

Qatar, which has played a key role as an mediator in the talks, responded with a note of sobriety on the current round of negotiations. Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said Tuesday, “We have yet to see a very clear position from the Israeli government towards the principles laid out by President Biden," adding there was no “concrete approval" from either side.

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said in a press briefing Tuesday that Israel wants to prolong the truce negotiations, and that the Palestinian militant group rejects any deal that excludes a permanent cease-fire.

The Israeli military intensified its campaign in the central Gaza Strip this week, launching airstrikes and sending ground troops into Al Bureij refugee camp and the nearby city of Deir al-Balah to strike Hamas targets in the area, the military said. The military said the targets included weapons storage facilities and tunnels.

Hanan Abu Middin, a 55-year-old from Al Bureij, returned to her home with her family this week after sheltering nearby.

“Everyone in the area went back to their homes, and I really wanted to go back to take care of my plants, and to sleep in my home," she said. Others in the area had returned home after months of fighting, including some who were sleeping on the ruins of bombed-out buildings, she said.

On Tuesday, artillery fire sent people fleeing again from her neighborhood, including women who left in such a panic they didn’t have time to don the traditional hijab or Islamic head covering, she said.

“I chose not to leave, and I thought that the shelling is not very close, but then the shelling intensified. Missiles were coming from all sides. That’s when I decided to run with my son," she said, leaving for another refugee camp nearby. “I don’t know when we’ll go back."

Abeer Ayyoub and Carrie Keller-Lynn contributed to this article.