US officials head to the Middle East to push for Gaza cease-fire

The negotiations face many of the same obstacles that they have for months. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who says his aim is “total victory" over Hamas, says he won’t accept any deal that leads to a permanent end to the war. His far-right government coalition also risks collapse if he were to accept a long-term truce. Hamas insists that the deal must lead to a guaranteed end to the war and an Israeli military withdrawal that would allow reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, much of which has been reduced to rubble after eight months of heavy Israeli bombing.