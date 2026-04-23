Wall Street’s watchdogs are ramping up their inquiries into how much risk has built up in the $3 trillion private-credit industry, just as investor angst has sparked some backers to head to the exits.
US officials try to get a grip on risks bubbling inside private credit
SummaryIn widespread requests, the SEC is seeking information about valuations, loan selection and other maneuvers by firms including Blue Owl.
Wall Street’s watchdogs are ramping up their inquiries into how much risk has built up in the $3 trillion private-credit industry, just as investor angst has sparked some backers to head to the exits.
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