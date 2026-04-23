US officials try to get a grip on risks bubbling inside private credit

Private credit is mostly composed of loans to middle-market businesses extended by asset managers, who don’t face the same close supervision as banks. In the first quarter, investors sought to pull more than $20 billion from certain types of private-credit funds, though they were only able to get $11 billion, according to data from investment bank Robert A. Stanger. Investors have been spooked by several high-profile losses, and the industry’s exposure to software companies challenged by AI.