President Trump is pitching a U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as an opportunity for American oil-and-gas exporters. The squeeze on supplies is a bad omen for prices at the pump.
US oil blockade is set to boost American exports—and prices at the pump
SummaryU.S. crude exports are poised to hit a record this month as more than 70 supertankers approach the Gulf Coast to load up on oil.
President Trump is pitching a U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as an opportunity for American oil-and-gas exporters. The squeeze on supplies is a bad omen for prices at the pump.
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