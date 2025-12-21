US oil blockade of Venezuela pushes Cuba toward collapse
Juan Forero , Ryan Dubé , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 21 Dec 2025, 04:30 pm IST
Cuba’s economy, dependent on cheap Venezuelan oil for decades, now struggles to function as a result of the U.S. military’s buildup in the Caribbean and the sharp drop in oil shipments from Venezuela.
Cubans are going hungry, suffering from spreading disease and sleeping outdoors with no electricity to power fans through the sweltering nights. A quarter of the population has fled during the island’s most prolonged economic crisis.
