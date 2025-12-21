US oil blockade of Venezuela pushes Cuba toward collapse

Cubans are going hungry, suffering from spreading disease and sleeping outdoors with no electricity to power fans through the sweltering nights. A quarter of the population has fled during the island’s most prolonged economic crisis.

And it’s about to get worse.

The U.S. is ratcheting up pressure on Havana’s key benefactor, Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro’s regime, which has kept the Communist-ruled nation afloat with cheap oil. Now Venezuelan oil exports are at risk thanks to a partial blockade targeting sanctioned tankers—the kind that carry about 70% of the country’s crude.

One tanker that the U.S. has already seized was en route with almost two million barrels of Venezuelan oil.

The blockade adds to a U.S. pressure campaign on Maduro that also includes a major military buildup in the Caribbean, airstrikes on boats allegedly connected to Venezuelan drug trafficking and threats of bombing the country itself.

Were Venezuela’s oil shipments to stop, or sharply decline, the Cubans know it would be devastating.

“It would be the collapse of the Cuban economy, no question about it," said Jorge Piñón, a Cuban exile who tracks the island’s energy ties to Venezuela at the University of Texas at Austin.

Venezuela has been vital for Cuba’s economy since 1999, when then-President Hugo Chávez described the two countries as bound together “in a sea of happiness." Cuba deployed sports trainers, doctors and counterintelligence agents to Venezuela, the latter to root out traitors who might overthrow Chávez. Venezuela responded with 100,000 barrels of oil shipped to Cuba daily.

The heavily subsidized oil shipments have fallen to 30,000 barrels a day. Agents from Cuba’s vaunted intelligence service remain in Venezuela, where they have worked to purge disloyal military officers and government officials, helping ensure Maduro remains ensconced in power.

Cuba’s deep reliance on Venezuela means Cuba’s Communist government is doing all it can to prevent Maduro—who trained in Cuba as a young man—from being forced from office in his greatest challenge after nearly 13 years in office. That means ensuring he is always surrounded by security and loyal aides, with no one carrying cellphones or other electronic devices.

“They are taking very good care of Nicolás Maduro and his immediate successors," said Thomas A. Shannon Jr., a former high-ranking U.S. diplomat who engaged frequently with the Venezuelan regime. “The Cubans are not going to go quietly into the dark night."

The Cuban government can do little to deter the military might of the U.S., but it has railed against the American buildup in the Caribbean and in particular the tanker seizure.

“Reminiscent of the times of Drake and Morgan, Donald Trump has just unleashed his pirates on a Venezuelan oil tanker, shamelessly seizing the cargo like a vulgar thief," Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel told the Communist Party’s Central Committee on a recent day. “The enemy’s rules are that there are no rules."

The threat to Cuba comes as the nation is in the throes of its most severe economic crisis since Fidel Castro and his bearded guerrillas took power in 1959—harsher and longer-lasting than the so-called Special Period after the Soviet Union unraveled in 1991.

“It is really bleak and desperate," said Ted Henken, author of books on Cuba and a professor at New York’s Baruch College who regularly travels to the island. “Hope is gone, and people are desperate to get out."

More than 2.7 million people—about a quarter of the island’s population, many of them young and ambitious—have fled the island since 2020, hundreds of thousands of them to the U.S., according to calculations of a Havana-based demographer, Juan Carlos Albizu-Campos.

“What Cuba is going through—a phenomenon I call demographic hollowing out—is nothing less than a humanitarian disaster only seen in countries in armed conflict," he said.

Luis Robles, 33 years old, a political prisoner in Cuba until October and now in exile in Spain, said, “The situation for ordinary Cubans is very hard."

“It’s very hard because there’s no food, there’s no medicines, there aren’t any public institutions that function as they should—hospitals, schools. It’s all a disaster," Robles said.

He said Cubans who have access to dollars from relatives abroad can eke by.

“But it’s really unsustainable for those Cubans who live with the miserable public salary," he said, referring to state employees, who earn just a few dollars a month in Cuban currency.

Nearly 90% of people live in extreme poverty, and 70% go without at least a meal a day, said the Social Rights Observatory, a think tank that conducted a month of polling this past summer. For more than 70% of Cubans, their main concerns are the lack of food and the constant blackouts, which can go for 18 hours or more a day in some regions. The observatory found that 78% intend to flee the island.

Cubans who have fled—as well as others on the island who spoke by phone—said that garbage is piling up, communicable diseases like chikungunya and dengue are spreading, and many children aren’t going to school. Water availability is intermittent, leaving Cubans sometimes unable to bathe, wash dishes or flush toilets.

“This is existential," said Manuel Cuesta Morua, a 62-year-old activist, speaking from Havana. “We’re just surviving day to day."

In Cuba’s National Assembly this month, some legislators spoke candidly about the gravity of the situation, though there is opposition toward greatly expanding the small private-business sector.

“There is a huge material shortage in Cuba," Diaz-Canel, the president, said in his speech. “We must assume the urgent need to advance toward macroeconomic stability…Without economic efficiency, sovereignty is not possible."

Cuba’s economy has contracted 15% since 2018, according to Ricardo Torres Pérez, a Cuban economist at the American University in Washington. Cumulative inflation from 2018 to November is nearly 450%, he said. The Cuban peso has collapsed, trading at about 450 per dollar on the black market, compared with about 30 in 2020.

“You could say it’s as bad as it can get, but we also know it can get worse," said Torres Pérez, pointing to the blow from falling Venezuelan crude shipments. “If those shipments continue to dwindle in the next few weeks or months, well, the situation is going to be just unsustainable."

Venezuelan crude today covers about 40% of the oil that Cuba needs to import, vital for power plants, transportation and the small-business sector. Cuba produces a small amount of its own oil, also receiving some Mexican and Russian crude.

As Venezuela’s oil production collapsed over the past decade under Maduro’s leadership—bringing with it an economic meltdown—Venezuela reduced oil shipments to Cuba. Havana, too, has over the years reduced the number of doctors it deployed in Venezuela.

But what has remained a constant in Venezuela is Cuba’s security apparatus, which is used to crush uprisings and detect coup plotting, former Venezuelan and U.S. officials said.

Andrés Izarra, a former Venezuelan minister who broke with the regime and now lives in exile, recalled how Cuban counterintelligence officials kept a close eye for any sign of dissent.

“With Maduro, the Cuban intelligence services multiplied," he said. “All the Cubans would be spying on you."

Write to Juan Forero at juan.forero@wsj.com and Ryan Dubé at ryan.dube@wsj.com