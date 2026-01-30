U.S. oil’s return to Venezuela is turning into a slog

Capital flight, both human and financial, is also an issue. Financial capital flight took off when Hugo Chávez was elected president in 1998. In 2002 alone, $9 billion left the country. To date, between $150 billion and $400 billion of capital has been shipped out of Venezuela. A combination of nationalizations, strict currency controls, and a reliance on oil imports has caused the economy to implode. With a paucity of working capital and bank lending rates now exceeding 60%, both foreign and domestic firms are stuck in a quagmire. The flight of an estimated 8 million Venezuelans, many educated and technically-skilled in engineering, health, business and information systems, will also impede the country’s recovery.