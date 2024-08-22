‘Should I get personal,’ Donald Trump hits back at Obamas following criticism on obsession with crowd sizes

  • Trump described the Obamas' criticisms during the Democratic National Convention as personal attacks. Obama criticized Trump's behavior and obsession with crowd sizes.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published22 Aug 2024, 08:10 AM IST
Donald Trump responds to Barack Obama's criticism.
Donald Trump responds to Barack Obama’s criticism.(AP)

Donald Trump has responded to Barack Obama and Michelle Obama after their remarks during the Democratic National Convention. Trump described Obamas' comments as personal attacks and said that their criticism might require a strong response from him.

Barack Obama spoke on the second night of the Democratic National Convention, aiming at Trump’s obsession with crowd sizes. He even made a hand gesture, most likely imitating the Republican nominee, which went viral. Following this, Michelle Obama strongly criticised Trump, attacking one of his most controversial campaign lines on its head, referencing ‘Black Jobs.’

 

Also Read | Tim Walz Leads Democratic Rising Stars Targeting Trump During Convention

“Did you see Barack Hussein Obama last night taking little shots? He was taking shots at your president, and so was Michelle,” Trump said at a campaign in Asheboro, North Carolina. “You know, they always say, ‘Sir, please stick to policy, don’t get personal,’ but they’re getting personal all night, these people,” he took out his anger, blasting the former rivals.

The Trump and Obama tension is beyond politics, it also involves a personal dislike. This tension escalated when Trump spread the rumour that Barack Obama was not born in the US. Trump has also attacked Kamala Harris in a similar fashion, where he has questioned her background and said she's not really Black.

 

Also Read | Loan Shark Freed by Trump Charged With Punching Wife, 75-Year-Old Father-in-Law

According to reports, Trump has asked his fellow party members to avoid personal attacks on his opponents and focus on addressing serious issues facing the country. While referring to Obamas in the speech, he said, "Sir, you must stick to policy. You’ll win it on the border. You’ll win it with inflation. You’ll win it with your great military that you built.” He said, ‘Do I still have to stick to policy?’

Later in his speech, he received a loud cheer from the audience for saying, “Should I get personal, or should I not get personal?”

Also Read | Harris’ main fundraising group raised four times as much as Trump in July

What did Obama say?

Obama called out Trump as a 78-year-old rich guy who’s only been whining since he announced his run for president nine years ago. He called out Trump’s immature actions, wild conspiracy theories, and his weird obsession with crowd sizes.

“It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he is afraid of losing to Kamala. There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes,” he said during the Democratic National Convention Day 2.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 08:10 AM IST
HomeGlobal‘Should I get personal,’ Donald Trump hits back at Obamas following criticism on obsession with crowd sizes

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.90
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.1 (-1.36%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    351.05
    03:51 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.43%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    139.35
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    4 (2.96%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    327.65
    03:58 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.45 (-0.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    393.45
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    35.75 (9.99%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,052.00
    03:41 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    92.5 (9.64%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    210.75
    03:57 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    18.15 (9.42%)

    Just Dial

    1,355.75
    03:56 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    89.25 (7.05%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,959.000.00
      Chennai
      74,031.000.00
      Delhi
      73,312.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,672.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Global

      More From Popular in Global
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue