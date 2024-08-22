Donald Trump has responded to Barack Obama and Michelle Obama after their remarks during the Democratic National Convention. Trump described Obamas' comments as personal attacks and said that their criticism might require a strong response from him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Barack Obama spoke on the second night of the Democratic National Convention, aiming at Trump's obsession with crowd sizes. He even made a hand gesture, most likely imitating the Republican nominee, which went viral. Following this, Michelle Obama strongly criticised Trump, attacking one of his most controversial campaign lines on its head, referencing 'Black Jobs.'

“Did you see Barack Hussein Obama last night taking little shots? He was taking shots at your president, and so was Michelle," Trump said at a campaign in Asheboro, North Carolina. “You know, they always say, ‘Sir, please stick to policy, don’t get personal,’ but they’re getting personal all night, these people," he took out his anger, blasting the former rivals.

The Trump and Obama tension is beyond politics, it also involves a personal dislike. This tension escalated when Trump spread the rumour that Barack Obama was not born in the US. Trump has also attacked Kamala Harris in a similar fashion, where he has questioned her background and said she's not really Black.

According to reports, Trump has asked his fellow party members to avoid personal attacks on his opponents and focus on addressing serious issues facing the country. While referring to Obamas in the speech, he said, "Sir, you must stick to policy. You’ll win it on the border. You’ll win it with inflation. You’ll win it with your great military that you built." He said, ‘Do I still have to stick to policy?’

Later in his speech, he received a loud cheer from the audience for saying, “Should I get personal, or should I not get personal?"

What did Obama say? Obama called out Trump as a 78-year-old rich guy who's only been whining since he announced his run for president nine years ago. He called out Trump's immature actions, wild conspiracy theories, and his weird obsession with crowd sizes.