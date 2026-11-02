US pushes to restore Russian gas sales to Europe via Ukraine

The war, however, prompted the Europeans to view dependence on Russian natural gas a strategic vulnerability to a hostile power they no longer trust. The EU has passed legislation sharply curtailing Russian gas imports and outlawing them altogether by the end of next year. The current official European position is that the EU won’t resume purchases of Russian gas even after a full peace agreement with Russia, let alone as part of a tenuous energy ceasefire that allows Putin to continue the war and provides funding for his military.