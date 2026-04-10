US races to keep Israel’s fight in Lebanon from derailing cease-fire

The U.S. and Iran are heading into Saturday’s talks with widely divergent demands and differing messaging about the prospects of a lasting peace deal. Trump said he is hopeful that a deal could be struck. But on Thursday, new Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in a defiant letter that Iran would seek compensation for the damage caused during a five-week war with the U.S. and maintain control of the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway that carries a fifth of the world’s oil.