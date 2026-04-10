The U.S. raced Thursday to keep Israel’s war in Lebanon from derailing talks with Iran this weekend, with President Trump asking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scale back attacks that were threatening a fragile cease-fire.
US races to keep Israel’s fight in Lebanon from derailing cease-fire
SummaryPresident Trump asks Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to limit attacks against Hezbollah.
The U.S. raced Thursday to keep Israel’s war in Lebanon from derailing talks with Iran this weekend, with President Trump asking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scale back attacks that were threatening a fragile cease-fire.
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