US scrambles to shape post-Assad Syria but has to overcome years of disengagement
Michael R. Gordon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 Dec 2024, 07:22 PM IST
Summary
- If Syria falls under control of Islamist militants it could bring further disorder to an already inflamed region.
WASHINGTON—The unexpectedly rapid downfall of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria has turned the country’s future from a back-burner issue to a suddenly high stakes concern for the departing Biden administration—and almost certainly for Donald Trump.
