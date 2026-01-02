The U.S. has stepped back from imposing trade-killing duties on Italian pasta makers, meaning that Italian-made pasta will most likely continue to be available in U.S. stores.
US slashes proposed tariffs on Italian pasta
SummaryExporters had feared they would have to pull out of the U.S. market.
