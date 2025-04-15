US softens position on Iranian uranium enrichment
SummaryTrump special envoy Steve Witkoff backed away from an initial demand that Tehran’s nuclear program be dismantled, putting the U.S. at odds with Israel.
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the Trump administration is prepared to allow Iran to enrich uranium at a low level if it is subject to stringent verification, a significant shift from the White House’s initial demand that Tehran’s nuclear program be dismantled.
