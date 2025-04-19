US spending threatens the dollar’s status. Wake up, America
Randall W. Forsyth , Barrons 7 min read 19 Apr 2025, 07:02 AM IST
Summary
- A hundred years ago, a policy move set the stage for sterling’s diminished importance. Soaring deficits could have similar implications for the greenback.
This April marks the centennials of the publication of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s masterpiece, The Great Gatsby. On Long Island, the setting for the novel, much has changed.
