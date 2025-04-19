US spending threatens the dollar’s status. Wake up, America

This month also marks a less-remembered centennial, the ill-fated decision of the British government to restore the value of the pound sterling to its pre–World War I gold parity. That forced deflation and depression on the United Kingdom economy in the late 1920s, and would probably be remembered as the greatest blunder in the career of Winston Churchill, then the Chancellor of the Exchequer, if not for his disastrous command of the Gallipoli campaign in 1915. That catastrophe will be marked by Anzac Day, on April 24, in Australia and New Zealand, whose Commonwealth troops suffered massive casualties out of proportion to their respective populations.