US State Department to pause visa processing for 75 countries
Summary
The move comes as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on low-income foreigners moving to the U.S.
WASHINGTON—The State Department will indefinitely pause immigrant visa processing for 75 countries as part of the Trump administration’s ongoing effort to block low-income foreigners from immigrating to the U.S.
