US State Department to pause visa processing for 75 countries

For every visa application, State department officials are directed to determine whether the person they are evaluating might become a “public charge" if admitted to the U.S.—meaning the person would likely need welfare or other public assistance. Most immigrants are barred from using programs such as Medicaid or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program until they have been a permanent resident for at least five years, though there are narrow exceptions, and the rules don’t apply to state-funded programs.