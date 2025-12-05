US steel to restart blast furnace at plant Trump pushed to preserve
Summary
Rising steel demand and expected outages at other mills owned by the company will enable expanded use of the Granite City Works in southern Illinois.
U.S. Steel plans to resume steelmaking at an Illinois plant where the Trump administration intervened last summer to keep production going.
