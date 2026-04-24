U.S. Steps Up Crackdown on Online Scams Directed From Southeast Asia

The Trump administration announced criminal charges, sanctions and multimillion-dollar rewards aimed at combating online scams coming out of Southeast Asia and targeting Americans.
The Trump administration announced criminal charges, sanctions and multimillion-dollar rewards aimed at combating online scams coming out of Southeast Asia and targeting Americans.
The measures—some of which were directed at a Cambodian senator featured in a recent Wall Street Journal investigation into cyber-scam operations in the country—are the latest attempt by the U.S. to stem the fast-growing illicit industry.
The measures—some of which were directed at a Cambodian senator featured in a recent Wall Street Journal investigation into cyber-scam operations in the country—are the latest attempt by the U.S. to stem the fast-growing illicit industry.
Americans alone lost $10 billion to online fraud originating from Southeast Asian nations in 2024, according to U.S. government data. Some estimates put the global criminal proceeds of the predominantly Chinese cybergangs based in hot spot nations like Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos at more than $60 billion a year.
U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro on Thursday announced charges of wire-fraud conspiracy against two Chinese men she said were managers in a Myanmar scam compound from where enslaved workers were forced to defraud Americans using fake websites and mobile apps.
After their Myanmar compound was closed down, the two men moved to another scam compound in Cambodia, Pirro said, before they were arrested in Thailand early this year on immigration charges.
“We look forward to prosecuting them in the United States,” Pirro said. The two men, who are currently in custody in Thailand, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
The Justice Department also published scripts and other documents it said were seized from a Cambodian scam compound that showed Americans are now also being targeted by a version of a Hollywood-style scam that has made headlines in India.
In the scam uncovered by the Justice Department, victims received cold calls from individuals posing as staff of large U.S. banks, warning them that their accounts had been used to buy firearms. Victims were then transferred to fake “NYPD detectives” and the “New York Supreme Court” and pressured to transfer their savings to the scammers, the department said.
The Treasury Department, meanwhile, announced sanctions against Kok An, a Cambodian ruling-party senator and tycoon, and several companies owned by him. Treasury said Kok An’s companies collect rental income from and provide security guards for scam compounds linked to his casinos.
Kok An and his Anco Brothers conglomerate couldn’t be reached Friday after the company’s website appeared to have been taken down. They haven’t responded to previous comment requests.
In addition to the measures from the Justice Department and Treasury, the State Department announced a total of $14 million in rewards for information that leads to the seizure of proceeds from several Myanmar scam compounds, and the capture of a dual Chinese and St. Kitts and Nevis national who it said had laundered money from various scam compounds.
Write to Gabriele Steinhauser at Gabriele.Steinhauser@wsj.com