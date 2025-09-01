US stocks are now pricier than they were in the dot-com era

Many investors say the biggest U.S. stocks, most of which are technology companies, are worth every penny. Companies like Nvidia and Microsoft are still boosting sales and profits at a rapid pace, and they have come to dominate the market. The 10 largest companies in the S&P 500 accounted for 39.5% of its total value at the end of July, the most ever, according to Morningstar. Nine have a market capitalization above $1 trillion.