US stocks are now pricier than they were in the dot-com era

The 10 largest companies in the S&P 500 accounted for 39.5% of its total value at the end of July, the most ever, according to Morningstar.
The S&P 500’s march to a record high this year hasn’t come cheap: By some measures, stocks have never been pricier.
Investors are now paying more than ever for each dollar of revenue the index’s members produce. The benchmark traded at 3.23 times sales on Thursday, a record high.
Price-to-earnings ratios aren’t quite at records—thanks to juicy profit margins at many of the index’s most valuable companies—but they still sit at the extreme end of history. The S&P 500 currently trades at 22.5 times its projected earnings over the next 12 months, compared with the average of 16.8 times since 2000.
Many investors say the biggest U.S. stocks, most of which are technology companies, are worth every penny. Companies like Nvidia and Microsoft are still boosting sales and profits at a rapid pace, and they have come to dominate the market. The 10 largest companies in the S&P 500 accounted for 39.5% of its total value at the end of July, the most ever, according to Morningstar. Nine have a market capitalization above $1 trillion.
“I’m not so worried about that in and of itself," said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers. “The big question is what can happen if the situation changes."
Investors caught a glimpse of the downside of the market’s concentration in a handful of expensive stocks in April, when President Trump’s tariff plans triggered a brief selloff. The so-called Magnificent Seven tech stocks performed worse than the full S&P 500, which underperformed the same group of 500 stocks if each member were weighted equally.
“The combination of very high valuations and very crowded trades certainly raises the susceptibility of the market to an extended downturn," Sosnick added. “If everyone is effectively long the same things, where do the marginal buyers come from when they fall?"
Not everything looks expensive. In fact, the average company in the S&P 500 isn’t trading at eye-watering prices. If every company in the S&P 500 were weighted equally, rather than by market value, the index would be trading at 1.76 times sales, compared with its long term average of 1.43.
Mark Giambrone, head of U.S. equities at value-focused Barrow Hanley Global Investors, says he is seeing plenty of attractive opportunities for investors willing to look beyond megacap tech.
“Parts are even below average, to some degree," Giambrone said. His firm is favoring businesses that might be able to benefit from AI in terms of increased productivity, but don’t yet come with AI company valuations. He is skeptical that the biggest companies can maintain current valuations long term.
“At one point or another valuations tend to matter, and the expectations baked into those valuations matter, and those expectations are getting to be so dramatic it will be very hard to meet them," Giambrone said.
