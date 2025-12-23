US targeting oil tankers in bid to stymie global black market
Summary
Trump administration is aiming to interrupt a shadow fleet of tankers that supply sanctioned oil to several U.S. adversaries.
The U.S.’s pursuit of oil tankers around Venezuela is part of a new legal strategy under the Trump administration to seize ships that transport black market oil around the world, according to Justice Department officials.
