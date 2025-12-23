US targeting oil tankers in bid to stymie global black market

In the case of the Skipper, which was boarded on Dec. 10, the U.S. executed a seizure warrant and is going through a legal process to keep the oil, according to administration officials. A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment on whether the U.S. was seeking or had secured warrants related to the Centuries and the Bella 1. Warrants often remain under seal until an action is taken. The Centuries was taken on Saturday.