President Trump’s announcement that the U.S. military would blockade the Strait of Hormuz sets up a risky new showdown that could draw American forces into a prolonged struggle to control the strategic chokepoint while compounding the global economic damage caused by the conflict.
US threat to blockade Hormuz sets up risky new showdown
SummaryThe move sets off a high-stakes war of attrition that will test who has the higher threshold for pain—Tehran or global markets.
President Trump’s announcement that the U.S. military would blockade the Strait of Hormuz sets up a risky new showdown that could draw American forces into a prolonged struggle to control the strategic chokepoint while compounding the global economic damage caused by the conflict.
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