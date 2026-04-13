US threat to blockade Hormuz sets up risky new showdown

The oil shock of Iran paralyzing the strait is already rippling through Asia, where factories are curbing production to save energy and some gas stations are rationing fuel. Some airports across Asia and Europe are beginning to run out of jet fuel, and it could take months for inventories to recover. For countries in the Gulf, the economic damage is shaping up to be the worst in decades, eclipsing the pandemic. Researchers at Capital Economics forecast Qatar’s gross domestic product to shrink by 13% this year, the United Arab Emirates’s by 8% and Saudi Arabia’s by 6.6%.