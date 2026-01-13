US to impose 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran, Trump says
Summary
The move comes as the White House weighs a response to protests in Iran that have rocked its government.
The U.S. will put a 25% tariff on any country that does business with Iran, President Trump said on Monday, raising pressure on the Middle Eastern nation after days of protests against the government.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story