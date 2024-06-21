US to support direct discussions between India and Pakistan: State Dept spokesperson Mathew Miller
The pace, scope and character of discussions between India and Pakistan should be determined by the two nations, not US, said Mathew Miller at a daily press conference.
US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller on Thursday said the United States will support direct discussions between India and Pakistan while emphasising that the pace, scope, and character of the talks should be determined by the two countries themselves. Speaking at a daily press conference, Miller said the United States values its essential relationship with both India and Pakistan.