US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller on Thursday said the United States will support direct discussions between India and Pakistan while emphasising that the pace, scope, and character of the talks should be determined by the two countries themselves. Speaking at a daily press conference, Miller said the United States values its essential relationship with both India and Pakistan.

Miller’s comments came in response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s congratulatory message to Narendra Modi on securing a third term as the Prime Minister of India.

Reiterating the US stance on encouraging bilateral dialogue, Miller said, “As we have said, we support direct discussions between India and Pakistan, but the pace, scope and character should be determined by those two countries, not by us."

In response to another query, Miller stated that the US and Pakistan share a mutual objective of tackling regional security threats.

On the US's partnership with Pakistan, Miller said, “We partner with Pakistan on security through our high-level counter-terrorism dialogue, including several counter-terrorism capacity building programmes, and we support a series of US-Pakistan military-to-military engagements."

In a letter to the Pakistan Prime Minister in March 2024, US President Joe Biden stated that the United States will stand with Pakistan to address global and regional challenges.

“We are in regular communication with Pakistani leaders as a part of our partnership on CT issues, and we will continue to discuss regional security in detail, including through our annual counter-terrorism dialogue and other bilateral consultations," Miller said.

India and Pakistan have a history of strained relationships due to border and cross-terrorism issues. Diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan hit a rough patch after the abrogation of Article 370, which removed the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, the trade and diplomatic ties between the two neighbouring countries have become negligible.

