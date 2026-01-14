US to unveil Gaza governance plan despite concerns over Hamas
Summary
Hamas hasn’t yet begun disarming, a fact some officials believe could imperil the peace plan.
WASHINGTON—The Trump administration will announce Wednesday the U.S. is moving to the next step of its Gaza plan and name a committee of Palestinians to temporarily run the bombed-out enclave, U.S. officials said.
