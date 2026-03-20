US war planes and helicopters kick off battle to reopen Hormuz

But it will still likely take weeks for the U.S. to clear out Iran’s web of assets that have harassed traffic through a chokepoint for 20% of the world’s oil exports and a large amount of commercial shipping traffic. The strait’s effective closure has sent oil prices soaring above $100 a barrel—briefly touching $119 before closing at $108.65, up 1.18%, on Thursday—and forced the Trump administration to grapple with the economic implications of the war it launched alongside Israel on Feb. 28.