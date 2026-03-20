The U.S. and its allies have intensified the battle to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, sending low-flying attack jets over the sea lanes to blast Iranian naval vessels and Apache helicopters to shoot down Iran’s deadly drones, American military officials said.
US war planes and helicopters kick off battle to reopen Hormuz
SummaryThe effort has taken on new urgency nearly three weeks into the war with Iran, as oil prices soar above $100 a barrel.
The U.S. and its allies have intensified the battle to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, sending low-flying attack jets over the sea lanes to blast Iranian naval vessels and Apache helicopters to shoot down Iran’s deadly drones, American military officials said.
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