US weighs bond of $100,000 for some green-card applicants abroad

Those efforts culminated in a 2019 policy known as the Public Charge Rule, which created a new test that green card applicants needed to clear. The test weighed their net worth as well as factors such as their level of education, English proficiency and whether they had a disability. The policy was in effect during Trump’s final year in office, though its impacts were muted because most immigration came to a halt in the first year of the Covid pandemic. It hasn’t been formally reintroduced in Trump’s second term.