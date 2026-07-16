US weighs bond of $100,000 for some green-card applicants abroad

WASHINGTON—The Trump administration is considering placing a bond of $100,000 on some green-card seekers applying at U.S. consulates abroad, according to people familiar with the plans.
The State Department is developing the proposal as part of the Trump administration’s continuing efforts to limit immigration by foreigners of limited means, and ensure that any immigrants who do move to the U.S. can support themselves.
While the idea is still under discussion, the talks have centered on applying hefty bonds on applicants for immigrant visas—people who are applying to permanently immigrate to the U.S. and would receive a green card upon arrival. Some State Department officials have floated the $100,000 price tag, said people familiar with the plans. The bond amount could vary based on individual cases and could land above or below that figure, some of those people said.