US-China talks continue. Export restrictions are the problem.

Investors are expecting some conciliatory efforts in the near term, at least. In a note to clients, Ulrike Hoffman-Burchandi, chief investment officer for global equities at UBS Global Wealth Management, says the U.S. could relax some restrictions on lower-end AI chips and semiconductors even if it keeps stricter control over more advanced manufacturing gear. In return, China could dial back its recent rare-earth curbs even if its new centralized system to control and track supplies is likely to expand, and could be periodically tightened to reassert leverage as needed. Markets may be placated in the near term, but the outlook for the global economy, especially sectors reliant on inputs from China, likely will remain unclear.