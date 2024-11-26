US-India relations from 15,000 feet

From Tawang it was about a two-hour jeep trek up the rocky Himalayas to the contested India-Tibetan frontier at Bumla. Along the way we passed a mix of pre-1962 fortifications and sturdier, more modern facilities from which the Indian Army prepares to defend the region against renewed Chinese aggression. Once at Bumla, where the mountains yield to the outer reaches of the Tibetan Plateau, we were shown around the facilities at a border post 15,200 feet above sea level. In the thin, clear atmosphere, we could see Chinese troops—said to outnumber the Indian defenders 2 to 1—manning the border post and snow-capped peaks in the distance. The frontier is closed now, though a path across the hills showed where merchants, monks and animal herders once made the trek to Lhasa.