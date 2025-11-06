Using premium credit-card rewards is becoming a part-time job
Imani Moise , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 06 Nov 2025, 06:58 am IST
Summary
When redeeming perks gets more complicated, some consumers give up. Others make spreadsheets.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The real price of a premium credit card isn’t the three-digit annual fee. For some, it’s the hours spent in spreadsheets trying to get their money’s worth.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story