Using premium credit-card rewards is becoming a part-time job

Birk and her husband’s strategy going forward is to not bother with credits that don’t fit their existing spending. She expects to reap about $1,300 in perks from her $895 Amex Platinum card next year—well below the roughly $3,500 in advertised value. For example, even though she could get reimbursed for a $155 Walmart+ membership, she is skipping it because she doesn’t shop there.