Using Russian assets to help Ukraine is looking like Europe’s least-bad option
Laurence Norman , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 10 Dec 2025, 06:40 pm IST
Failure to tap the assets would be devastating for Ukraine on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.
Ukraine is running out of money. Europe has a plan that would largely balance the books, win it a seat in the U.S.-led negotiations to end the war and equip Kyiv to seek better terms for peace. The problem: It can’t agree on putting it into action.
