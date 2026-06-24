As fragile U.S. talks with Iran got under way last weekend in Switzerland, President Trump tossed an unexpected grenade—a social-media threat to attack Iran if it didn’t stop funding its allied Lebanese militia Hezbollah.
US-Iranian trash talk is disrupting peace negotiations
SummaryPresident Trump’s social-media feed is rattling Tehran’s diplomats, who are consulting psychologists and “The Art of the Deal” for tips to respond.
As fragile U.S. talks with Iran got under way last weekend in Switzerland, President Trump tossed an unexpected grenade—a social-media threat to attack Iran if it didn’t stop funding its allied Lebanese militia Hezbollah.
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