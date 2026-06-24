US-Iranian trash talk is disrupting peace negotiations

After restarting the weekend talks by working through mediators, Tehran successfully blocked U.S. attempts to insert a mention of the International Atomic Energy Agency—which monitors Iran’s nuclear program—into the final communiqué and wrapped up agreement on the U.S. commitment to allow Iranian oil sales in dollars, the people familiar with the matter said. Another person familiar with the U.S. position said Tehran didn’t block the American attempt to include the IAEA. That agency’s work was always meant to be dealt with separately, this person said.