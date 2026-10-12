US’s tightening immigration policies: How many Indians depend on American visas?

New Delhi: Since Donald Trump returned to power, his anti-immigration policies have threatened to shatter the American dream for Indians, who have been among the biggest beneficiaries of student and work visas and permanent residency.

Indians account for about 5% of green card issuance, second only to Mexico at 15%, and the highest share of H-1B work visa approvals at 70%. The latest numbers show a sharp decline on all these fronts, especially during the second Trump administration.

Last week, the US suspended an employment-based green card programme for tech companies, including India's top five IT companies – Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Cognizant Technology Solutions, HCL Tech and Wipro. While the new policy affects the permanent labour certification programme, or PERM, through which H-1B visa holders can obtain employment-based green cards for permanent residency, companies have already been issuing fewer PERM certificates, a Mint analysis showed.

Data from the US Department of Labor shows Indian IT companies collectively received around 1,400, or less than 2%, of the 117,849 PERM requests filed between October 2024 and September 2025. The applications were significantly less than in earlier years.

Though the H-1B process remains unaffected by the latest decision, the pathway to green cards and naturalization has now been squeezed, which could discourage more applications for H-1B. Naturalization is the legal process by which a non-citizen voluntarily acquires the citizenship or nationality of a country after birth.

Data shows the five Indian IT companies suspended last week were among the top companies that had workers on H-1B visas. The five companies and their subsidiaries alone filed 15,579 H-1B applications between 1 October 2025 and 30 June 2026, accounting for 5.6% of all H-1B applications received across the US. At a 96.3% approval rate, as many as 15,003 applicants received H-1B visas until 30 June in FY 2026.

However, these numbers have declined sharply from earlier. For the current fiscal year (the US fiscal year runs from October to September), if the current trend continues, it will be 20,772. In FY25, these numbers stood at 18,277, sharply lower than 29,028 in FY24 and 28,315 in FY23. The approval rate has similarly dipped from 97.3% in 2023 to 96.8% in 2025 and 96.3% in 2026. This follows an earlier decision by the Trump administration that imposed a one-time fee of $100,000 on H-1B applications, up from the standard $1,700-$4,500 range.

Green card issuance was already on the decline even before Trump’s administration. Indians accounted for about 5% of total green card recipients until FY19, rising to 12.3-12.5% by FY21-22, but then began to fade thereafter. After Trump took office, it declined further to 4.8% in FY25. Naturalization for Indians has also been on a declining trend, but this also precedes Trump’s second term.

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Along with tighter green card policy, the Trump administration is looking to put more restrictions on international students. Last week, the US also proposed a $70,000 fee, to be paid by universities, for international students seeking to work in the US under the optional practical training (OPT) programme, which allows student visa holders to work for up to three years before requiring an H-1B visa.

The impact of this proposed fee could be wide-ranging, with Indians accounting for the largest share of international students in the US. In the 2024-25 academic year, the latest available data, 363,019 Indians were enrolled at universities or working under the OPT programme on their student visas, accounting for 30.8% of all international students.

The number of Indian international students has been consistently rising since the dip during the covid pandemic. With 331,602 and 363,019 enrolled in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years, Indian international students accounted for about 29% and 31%, respectively, of total international students, overtaking China.

While the US’s immigration policies are increasingly getting tighter, especially impacting Indians who have been one of the top beneficiaries, the latest move also provides some silver lining. Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative, pointed out that the suspension of the PERM route could prompt Indian companies to shift more roles to India, particularly through global capability centers (GCCs).