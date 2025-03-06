global
Mint Explainer: The ripple effects of Trump pulling the plug on Ukraine
Summary
- In a meeting much before the televised volatility between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, European Union leaders gathered in London to show solidarity and support for Zelensky. But they may now be arriving at a grim realization—that they might still need the US.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more