The auction house went to great lengths to ensure the estate sale’s success, offering the sugar baron’s estate a financial guarantee that every piece in its set would find a buyer, including signing up collectors to bid on certain works even if no one else did. Such deals are increasingly the norm for major consignments, but the result creates a surreally risk-free atmosphere—the dozens of people who sat in Sotheby’s Breuer building saleroom mainly watched, and only occasionally competed, for artworks that were essentially presold.