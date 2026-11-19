The 1890 scene of a French village street surpassed the $117.2 million paid four years ago for the artist’s 1888 “Orchard with Cypresses” from the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. The painting now ranks among the top five priciest artworks ever sold at auction after works by Leonardo da Vinci, Gustav Klimt and Andy Warhol. It was estimated to sell for $180 million.