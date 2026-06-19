Vegas was once America’s bargain vacation. Now it’s a luxury destination

LAS VEGAS—A trip to this desert city once meant dirt-cheap hotel rooms and buffets, all subsidized by gambling revenue. Now visitors organize their trips around big-ticket events—and pay top dollar for everything else while they are in town.
Postpandemic Las Vegas is built to cater to the well-off. Hotel rates have risen faster than in any other major market in the U.S. New venues are drawing visitors to town for pro football, concerts and Formula One racing. A $26 bottle of water went viral last year.
Not long ago, lower- and middle-income families and young partyers on tight budgets made up most of the visitors to Las Vegas. In 2019, 28% of visitors lived in households earning six figures, according to the city’s visitors authority. Last year, 75% were in that income bracket.