Venezuela is desperately searching for 50,000 missing after earthquakes

CARABALLEDA, Venezuela—The government-built high-rise where Alberto Sánchez’s girlfriend lived toppled into a mass of concrete and steel when twin earthquakes hit this Caribbean coastal city last week. He’s spent four days digging through rubble for her and her family—and found no one.
“Today I feel like I have no energy left,” Sánchez said on Sunday, his face weary as he took a break, blowing dust off his gloves and examining the holes in his sneakers.
Nearly 50,000 people are still unaccounted for, according to an online platform tracking missing loved ones, after Wednesday’s earthquakes flattened whole neighborhoods in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, and a string of cities nearby.
International rescue teams and frantic families are in a race against time, heaving debris aside in a desperate bid to find the last survivors. The hopes of finding them alive were fading fast, since people can survive only so long trapped beneath the rubble without water while inhaling suffocating dust.