Venezuela is relying on 20 aging planes after US restricted its airspace
Kejal Vyas , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 23 Dec 2025, 06:45 am IST
Summary
The U.S. campaign to topple President Nicolás Maduro is stranding Venezuelans around the world, compounding the misery of a beleaguered population.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
CARACAS, Venezuela—A U.S. pressure campaign to topple President Nicolás Maduro is stranding Venezuelans around the world, cutting off air links to one of the planet’s least-connected countries and compounding the misery of a beleaguered population.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story