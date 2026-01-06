Venezuela’s new leader has a narrow path to survival: Appease both the hard-line remnants of Nicolás Maduro’s regime and President Trump at the same time.
The Venezuelan regime’s new strategy: Appease Trump to survive
SummaryActing President Delcy Rodríguez has alternately struck defiant tones and conciliatory notes as she tries to find her footing.
