The Venezuelan regime’s new strategy: Appease Trump to survive

Washington’s gamble on Venezuela is unique compared with the interim governments that the U.S. propped up in Iraq and Afghanistan, where the U.S. was engaged in a state-building operation and control was kept with American boots on the ground. “Here, the only precedent is the old 19th-century gunboat diplomacy where you’re telling people you have to do what we want or we’re coming in,” said Smilde. “I have my doubts over how effective this can be.”